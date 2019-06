UPCYCLING - Thompson Falls resident Lyman Dean drops off computer equipment and an old electric heater during the Sanders County E-Waste event at the Thompson Falls transfer site.

The Sanders County Yard Sale-ing event is scheduled for June 28-29. But residents got a jump start on cleaning out the clutter when the county sponsored the annual e-waste even last Saturday. The county collected 5,248 pounds of electronics at the event.

Held at the Thompson Falls Transfer Si...