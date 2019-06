YOUNG ATHLETES Billy Detlaff and Tristan Kelly lead their fellow campers during a drill Monday afternoon as Thompson Falls High School players Derek Anderson, Justin Miller and Luke Andersen, and junior high player Nick Tessier follow the action. Tessier was at Previs Field early, waiting for the older boys' group instruction later Monday.

Maybe 8-Man football will be a good fit for Thompson Falls after all.

Thompson Falls coach Jared Koskela accompanied 12 of his players to Butte last Friday through Sunday for the annual Montana Tech 8-Man Football Camp, and said he walked away from the Mining City feeling encouraged about what n...