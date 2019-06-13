about softball

THE INSANITY, a collection of players from the Mission Valley Softball Association, took third place in the Bozeman Blast tournament over the weekend. Sanders County players Sydney Jackson, Riley Wilson, Kelsey Frank and Sage Jackson (front), from Hot Springs and Thompson Falls, all play for the 16-18-U Insanity, as does Natalee Deschamps of Plains, who was not present last week. Natalee's sister Genevieve plays for the 14-U Insanity.

It's Insanity, and it could be coming to a town near you.

The Insanity junior and senior league softball teams, featuring several summering high school players from Thompson Falls, Hot Springs and Plains, have a full schedule of games for the next several weeks, culminating with the State tourna...