Cabinet Ridge Riders saddle up for poker run

The weather was perfect for a nice ride in the woods at the annual Cabinet Ridge Riders (CRR) Cowboy Poker Ride. Eighty-two riders registered for Saturday’s ride on Lee Rasor’s homestead. The route passes through three different properties that each have deep history with Trout Creek and the U.S. Forest Service. First, the riders took Old Country Road, which was a main road used before the 1910 fires. From there they rode around the Rasors' original homestead. Dan Rasor came over to the property from Plains in 1927 and worked packing materials to lookouts. Rasor packed to 39 lookouts from the Whitepine area to the Idaho line.

This location was vital, with mules and horses being the main mode of transportation for the Forest Service and all materials, including food and lumber, were packed by them. The Mathew place was the next location on the route. This location was built in 1959 and shared the same ownership with the Rasor’s homestead. Third in line was the Sorlie’s place where one of the family members used to cook meals for the Forest Service workers and the original location for the Ranger Station is close by. All of these locations benefited the Forest Service for many years.

The riders broke for a hot dog lunch and there was also a raffle for different prizes and a 50/50 raffle. The raffle prizes included a two halves of a pig, a Henry .410 lever-action shotgun and a logging load of firewood. All of the raffle items were donated by members of the community and also CRR.

The winning hand went to Brooke Eldridge with a full house and coming in a close second was Gail Brown with three kings. Curt Hadley was drawn for a half pig as well as Stef Martin, who shared with Lorrie Wood. The Henry 410 shotgun was won by John Hendricks and the logging load of firewood went to Leon Helstad. Teri Powell walked away with the 50/50.

The proceeds of the ride will go back to the CRR and help them continue to give back to the community. There are currently four $1,000 scholarships that are available to graduating seniors in Noxon, Thompson Falls, Plains and Hot Springs.

In 2019, CRR has donated $13,780 back to the communities, making their 17-year running total climb to $155,440. CRR also donates to football and baseball programs, as well as kids fishing days. CRR is a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on three annual fundraisers. The snowmobile poker run is in February, the cowboy poker run is in June and the ATV poker run is also in June, slated for this Saturday, June 22.