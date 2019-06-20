Church celebrates 100 years

THE HISTORY of the Whitepine Church can be seen in photos hanging at the church, including this one from 1920.

The little church that keeps on thriving is celebrating its centennial on Sunday.

Whitepine Community Church sits along Highway 200 between Thompson Falls and Trout Creek. The centennial celebration will include a church service at noon led by Pastor Jason Cox, followed by a potluck celebration. Methodist Bishop Karen Oliveto will deliver a message on Sunday as well.

Church member Ruth Tucker said that everyone is invited to come and share memories at the church's centennial celebration. The Plains and Paradise church are canceling their regular services this weekend to attend the Whitepine event.

The potluck will be held outside after the service, and anniversary cake will be served.

Pastor Mary Harker, who served the church from the early 1980s until her death in 2013, will be remembered as part of the celebration. Harker's daughter, Phoebe Harker-Rivera, wrote a biography of her mother that is included in a pamphlet created for the cenetennial that highlights the church history.

"The only down part (of the celebration) is that Pastor Mary won't be there," church member Maureen Morkert said. She added that everyone is welcome to the church at any time, especially at the centennial. "It doesn't matter who you are." Morkert added that Pat and Lloyd Austin, longtime church members, are the first to get up and welcome visitors.