Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

HELPFUL STUDENTS

 
June 20, 2019

Chelsea Peterson

Thompson Falls second-grade students helped the City of Thompson Falls plant trees near the high school and city pool last month. The students took the field trip to plant trees for the city for Arbor Day.

