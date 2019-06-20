HELPFUL STUDENTS

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
June 20, 2019
Chelsea Peterson
Thompson Falls second-grade students helped the City of Thompson Falls plant trees near the high school and city pool last month. The students took the field trip to plant trees for the city for Arbor Day.
