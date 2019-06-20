ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

What's your secret to catching big fish?

 
June 20, 2019



THAIS REED, Thompson Falls – “I don’t have a secret. Just being patient. I like pike.”

BARB ROGERS, Plains – “I can’ tell you my secret. I just use big, juicy worms. The biggest fish I ever caught was a 36-inch bass.”

KATHLEEN SHAW, Perma – “I have heard they are catching fish now that the water has gone down a little. My husband Harvey, who owns the Perma Store, gets his information from the men who come into the store.”

DIANE KAUFMAN, Spokane (here visiting friends) – “I never caught a fish here because I fish for salmon on the ocean.”

JAN HENRY, Thompson Falls – “The secret is to stand in the middle of the deep and put your hands in the creek and grab them. You have to be careful and toss them onto the shore. If there’s a cat there, you’ll miss your lunch.”

DAN GWYNNE, Hamilton – “I’m a fly fisherman. I fish for trout. I use caddisflies and mayflies. They work pretty well.”

 
