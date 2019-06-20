Sanders County Honor Roll

Hot Springs Elementary

Earning spots on the honor roll for the first grade are Natalie Cork, Noah Heidegger, Daniel Homola, Keawe Ilac, Nakiyla McCrea, Deon McDonald, Michael Pablo, Amir Ramsey, Anjelle Reed, Terrin Stantpon, Cade Ulvick and Jordan White.

Second grade students include Alisha Jakabosky and Mickey Sheridan earning a 4.0, and Noble Barber, Lillianah Bigcrane, Elizabeth Knudsen, Eleanor Massey, Peyton Salmi, Mataya Garcia, Ziah Hensrude, Zaid Ramsey, Aiden Skellenger and Layla Ford.

Third grade students earning spots on the honor roll are Chase Depoe, Ryder Herman, Kahl Graham, Kember Keefe, Levi McDaniels, Samuel McDougall, Joshua Yother, Jazmyn Campbell, J.R. Garcia and Ezekial Wiest.

Students on the fourth-grade honor roll are Andrew Waterbury earning a 4.0, and Kora Hensrude, Lanet Jakabosky, JW Marrinan, Asher Parker, Joshua White, Logan Homola, Ben Aldridge, Sophie McDonald and Ava Bouquet.

Fifth grade students on the honor roll are Kara Christensen, Naoma Knudsen and Samson Jakabosky all earning a 4.0; and Ayleen Keefe, Erica Cannon and William Detienne.

Earning spots on the sixth-grade honor roll are Georgia Uski earning a 4.0, and Martha Miller, Nick McAllister, Madalyn Homola, John Waterbury and Brooke Jackson.

Trout Creek Elementary

Earning spots on the third-grade honor roll are Cora Anderson, Jayden Beahan, Weston Block, Kennedy Brown, Alex Hensley, and Obijah McKell. Honorable mention earnings to Daniel Pederson and Ti’Ana Harvey.

Students on the fourth-grade honor roll include Arya Krick and Nora-Jean Hoy both earning a 4.0; and Kassidy Dana, Georgia Schafer, Gavin Todd. Scott Ryder earns honorable mention.

The fifth-grade honor roll list includes Aaliyah Harvey, Isha McKell, Elizabeth Pederson, Fletcher Segura and Madison Wormwood.

Students on the sixth-grade honor roll list are David Flores, Gage Todd and Jazmyn Hancock.

Seventh graders earning spots on the honor roll list are Gracie Hill, Giovanni Law-D’Angelo, Nathan Levey and Julian Watson-Flick.

Students on the eighth-grade honor roll list are Colton Wormwood and Serenity Barrus.

Thompson Falls Elementary

Students earning spots on the fourth-grade honor roll are Alex Albano, Alex Barrera, Audrey Baxter, Sandy Bonney, Allie Borgmann, Jesse Buchanan, Addyson Deal, Teagan Dorscher, Giovanni Grossberg, Chase Helvey, Samantha Hertel, Kylee Huff, Michael Koskela, Emma Moore, Kaylene Morkert, Jason Myers, Marley Neesvig, Liam Pallister, Brooke Piscitello, Jay Sipa, Andrew Sundstrom, and Adelynn Traver.

The fifth-grade honor roll list includes Dallas Berman, Emma Claridge, Annalise Fairbank, Shiann Hall, Gabrielle Hannum, Quin Hutchings, Sabrina McGaughey, Solveig Nygaard, Addison Pardee, Isabella Pardee, Peyton Pate and Cayden Steinebach.

Earning spots on the sixth-grade honor roll are Allexia Anderson, Andrew Brotherton, Isabella Buchanan, Ashton Childers, Samantha Conley, Skye Curry, Braedon Ferris, Mace Jacobson, Sarah Koskela, Kaiden Robins and Cole Seward.

Thompson Falls

Junior High

Earning spots on the seventh-grade honor roll are Kael Brown, Braxton Dorscher, Justin Haagenson, Olivia Harnett, Lindsey Heape, Diego Long, Brayden McJunkin, Hattie Neesvig, Theodor Nygaard, Trinity Riffle, Mackenzie Robinson and Brynlee Webster.

The eighth-grade honor roll list includes Elizabeth Baxter, Bethany Burk, Marcella Hodges-VanHuss, Cheyla Irvine, Chesney Lowe, Levi Myers, Mollie Nichols, Anna Pallister, Garth Parker, Sophia Pileggi, Wesley Powers, Josh Wilhite and Sophia Winslow.

Thompson Falls

High School

Freshmen making the honor roll are Sidney Akinde, Caity Alexander, Tyler Battles, Julissa Bonney, Benjamin Croft, Veronica Hanks, Dominique Keen, Claire Lumley-Holmes, Caelan McBride, Lance Palmer, Ellison Pardee, Ryan Parker, McKenzie Robins, Nathan Schraeder, Scarlette Schwindt, Trae Thilmony and Alex Vogelsang.

Honor Roll earning sophomores are Derek Andersen, Megan Baxter, Jolia Buchanan, Cody Burk, Jody Detlaff, Faith Frields, Sierra Hanks, John Hensley, Leilani Jack, William McPherson, Justin Morgan, Josey Neesvig, Eiken Newman, Nathan Ostwald, Gabriella Pallister, Jasmine Pearson, Renee Pearson, Jenna Totzauer, Alorah Velez and Riley Wilson.

Juniors making the honor roll are Ryan Battles, Ethan Brown, Luke Comerford, Alexis Cooper, Luke Dahlke, Benjamin Easton, Kelsey Frank, Kaden Gran, Amelia Hancik, Reagan Hanks, Jack Jacobson, Bradley Lantz, Justin Miller, Nicole Ngo, Andrea Pearson, Daniel Ryan, Donte’ Sullivan, Anjelo Velez and Shaylynda Walker-Baird.

Ending their high school careers, senior students making the honor roll include Benjamin Beauchman, Kyle Burrell, Nathan Burwig, Martha Claflin, Sarah Detlaff, Trinity Godfrey, Melaina Goodman, Brian Henry, Cameron Lee, Molly McCready, Mikayla Moseley, Brianna Pardee, Rachel Ribeiro, Kacey VanZanten, Nickolas Viera and Derek Vulgamore.

Plains Elementary

Students on the fourth-grade honor roll are Aubree Butcher, Ashley Ferlan, Claire Lakko, Madison Pfister and Marina Tulloch all earning a 4.0; and Gavin Hafner, Cooper Meredith, Emma O’Keefe, Tyler Smith, Gregory Tatum, Avamarie Lawyer, Jazlyn Randolph, Giada Schall, Alexis Brooks, Carson Becktel, Rilee Davis, Chloe Madsen, Emelia Rivinius, Alyeska Roy, Jacey Schall, Jaycee Carr, Jack Cockrell, Ireland Fleenor, Derek Foley, Cecilia Harris, Ashley Hill, James Josephson and Westin Wagoner.

The fifth-grade honor roll includes Kalem Ercanbrack, Macey Malmend, Madisyn Peele, Kalli Tuma and Ruthie Uli all earning a 4.0; and Taylor Saner, Jamie Christensen, Chance Angle, Catalina Mitchell, Antoine Schaff, Kylan Bostick, Liam Lyman, Ivy Noble, Katelyn Subatch and Leah Uli.

Earning spots on the sixth-grade honor roll are Zayden Allen, Alexis Deming, Kaitlyn Ducept, Layla Harris, Shawn O’Keefe and Teagan Thomas all earning 4.0s; and Madalynn Blood, Fabiolito Martinez, Kimbre O’Brien, RuBea Privett, Aidan Rich, Teagan Saner, Mackenzie Tulloch, Wyatt Butcher, Gavin Schrenk, Shaylee Davis, Aliyah Heathers, Erica Foley, Logan Steinbach, Gracie Scribner, Caleb Lakko and Charles Standeford.

Plains Junior High

Seventh-grade honor roll students are Jaelyn Carr, Emory Ercanbrack, Stacie Foley, Amy Hill, Blakely Lakko, Brandt Snead and Peyton Wasson all earning a 4.0; and Alexander Horodyski, Drew Carey, Samuel Feliksa, Annika Rivinius, Marissa Young, Teirainy Bellinger, Hallie Corbin, Kaedin Jurek, Olivia Easter, Joseph Martin, William Tatum, Nicholas Hill, Cody Hafner, Zephaniah Dines, Aiden Lyman, Kassidy O’Keefe and Emily Subatch.

The eighth-grade honor roll includes Izibelle Crabb, Alexis Helterline, Montana Killgore and Kaylie Peele all earning a 4.0; and Kallen Burrows, Piper Bergstrom, Shelby Scribner, Kimberly Curry, Danyon Heingartner, Hunter O’Brien, Alyvia Johnson, Carlie Wagoner, Eliana Garcia, Brady Schrenk, Kaden Ingram, Lillian MacDonald, Jerren Borgmann, Brody Black, Tyson Brouillette, Aaron Pfister and Jayden Weeks.

Plains High School

Freshmen earning spots on the honor roll are Adelle Ercanbrack, Christopher Jones, Madelyn Madden and Aubrey Tulloch all earning a 4.0; and Hunter Altmiller, Krystena Boes, Anna Hafner, Grace Horton, Gabriel Worral, Dawson Brown, Broxton Heider, Celsey Vonheeder, Kaite Foley, Jolena Caldwell, Brea Patton, Madison Elliot, Rylee Gannarelli, Kaylah Standeford, Haylee Steinebach, Samuel Wood and Taylor Angle.

Honor roll sophomores include Ariel McCarren, Dacia Black-Garrison, Talmage Ercanbrack, Gage Fuhrman, Leena Meckler, Adam Aquilera, Nathan Feliksa, Kaylee Cole, Katrina Hagerman, Skylar Bergstrom, Gavin Regaldo, Rachel McNulty, Dorrey Heingartner, Rebecca Madden, Nicolas Gumm, Justine Martin, Deriyan Sheehan, Duncan Chisholm, Emma Franks and Kolton Johnston.

Juniors earning spots on the honor roll are Kylee Altmiller with a 4.0; and Audrey Brown, Grace Cockrell, Charles Rehbein, Treydon Brouillette, Meranda Morman, Meriah Morman, Dakota Butcher, Jake Weyers, Esvin Reyes-Melendez, Thomas Gannarelli, Andrew Harmon, Cree Lulack, Miera Loberg, Wiley Scribner, Nathanael McNulty, Kelsey Standeford and Conrad Vanderwall.

The senior honor roll list includes Derick Curry, Natalee Deschamps, Rachel Huenink, Kassidy Kinzie and Malachi Paulsen all earning a 4.0; and Haley Josephson, Josiah Vanderwall, Willow Sturdivant, Cameron Hill, Paxton Johnson, Isaac Cremer, Jacob Peterson, Tayler Henderson, Mackenzie Angle, Matthew McCracken, Blayze Higareda and Jocelyn Pierson.

Dixon Elementary

Students earning spots on the fourth-grade honor roll are Jordan Boye, Dylann Elverud, Robert Howard, Bryce Roberts and Reese Swensen.

Fifth-grade honor roll honors go to Tyler Boye, Amelya Delay, Mark Ioli, Benjamin Matt, Katie Porter, Adele Ranney, Rylee Swensen and Abbigail Wagner.

Earning spots on the sixth-grade honor roll are Charlie Elverud, Jayna Hale and Oakley Castello.

Dixon Junior High

The seventh-grade honor roll includes Brittan Griego, Mathew Hale, Henry Ranney and Sncle Rossbach.

Earning spots on the eighth-grade honor roll are Stephen Ioli and Kristy Porter.

Flathead Valley Community College

Earning a spot on the Dean’s List from Hot Springs is Addison O. Mueller.

Students on the Dean’s List from Plains are Kara C. Altmiller, Hailey Coe, Grace Gamboa, Timothy Olson and Collin Ray.

On the Dean’s List from Thompson Falls is Corey Lantz.

Montana State University

Making the Dean’s List from Heron is Kathryn Freitag.

Students from Plains on the Dean’s List with highest honors are Kendra Bertrand, Tanna Klammer and Hailey Phillips; earning Dean’s List honors are James Holland, Marlee Meredith, Jena Peterson and Rebecca Preleyko-Gallegos.

David Thor from Thompson Falls earns a spot on the Dean’s List.

From Trout Creek, Emily Sior earns a spot on the Dean’s List with highest honors.

University

of Montana

Earning spots on the Dean’s List are Corinna Kerner, Plains, and Holly Carlsmith, Trout Creek.

Honor roll from Hot Springs Junior High and Noxon Schools were not available at press time.