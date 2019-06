PIGLETS AND POOH - A black bear joined the Nygaard family's 4-H pigs for a snack on Sunday. The bear was caught by neighbor Gary Backus on a game camera.

A Thompson Falls family who live north of town had a unique interaction with a black bear. The Nygaard family had black bears join their 4-H pigs in the livestock pen earlier this week.

The bear was captured on a game camera set up by the Nygaards' neighbor, Gary Backus. The bear was seen eati...