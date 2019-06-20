Few file for open council positions

Monday was the last day to file for municipal elections in Sanders County, and only one race of council closed with more than one candidate filing.

In Hot Springs, four people filed for two at-large council positions. Filing for the four-year terms were Crystal Graham, Renea Keough, Edwin Gail Weatherly and Mary Whitsett.

In Thompson Falls, longtime council member Tom Eggensperger chose not to run for his position again. Ruth Cheney was the only resident to file for Eggensperger’s position in ward 3. In ward 2, Katherina Maudrone was the lone candidate to file for the Thompson Falls City Council position now held by Dennis Newman, who did not file for re-election. Raoul Ribeiro was the only candidate to file for the ward 1 seat on the council that Ribeiro now occupies.

Mayor Jerry Lacy, who was appointed when Mark Sheets stepped down from the position last year, filed for another two-year term in Thompson Falls.

In Plains, Michael Brinson filed for the ward 2, seat 1 position and Chad Cantrell filed to retain the ward 3, seat 1 position. No other candidates filed for the open council seats, including one in ward 1.

The primary election is set for Sept. 10, with the general election Nov. 5. According to Bobbi Christenson with the Sanders County Elections Office, no primary elections will be held in Sanders County unless councils choose to sign a resolution mandating that the county conduct one. Councils have until June 27 to decide whether to conduct a primary.

Write-in candidates at this point, Christenson said, would be filing for the Nov. 5 general election. If no write-in candidates file for Plains or Thompson Falls, those councils can sign a resolution after Sept. 3 to cancel their respective general elections.

"As of right now, the only general election we will have to conduct is for Hot Springs," Christenson said.