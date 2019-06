CAPTURED – Biologist Tyler Vent monitors grizzly bear 2003 during anesthetization in the Selkirk Mountains north of Idaho in May.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has recently released the most recent Grizzly Bear Monitoring Update, reflecting data collected beginning May 2019.

According to Wayne Kasworm, FWS biologist, the Cabinet-Yaak began 2019 with six (two females, four males) collared grizzlies. Of the two fe...