Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: Noxon, 4; T. Falls, 8; Plains, 8, H. Springs, 4.

Sunday, June 9

Disturbance at the Rimrock, T. Falls.

Motorist assist, Hwy. 200, Noxon.

Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.

Livestock on Hwy. 382, Camas Prairie.

Abandoned vehicle at North Shore Campground, T. Creek.

Theft from rural T. Falls residence.

Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Person missing, T. Falls.

Monday, June 10

Livestock on Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

Welfare check requested, Noxon.

Motor vehicle crash at the Sheriff’s Office parking lot, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, E. Fork of Combest Cr., Plains.

Animal issue, T. Falls.

Criminal trespass on Rail Link property, Paradise.

Warrant arrest during a traffic stop, Noxon.

Theft, Buck’s Grocery, H. Springs.

Intimidation/harassment, T. Falls city parking, dead animals left on a vehicle.

Animal complaint, River Rd. W., Plains.

Stray/lost animal, Upper Lynch Cr., Plains.

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Road hazard/blockage, 3rd St., Paradise.

Tuesday, June 11

Fish and game requested, Blanchard Corner, Plains.

Person found, Dixon.

Animal issue, H. Springs.

Animal issue, Plains.

Trespassing, Hwy. 200, Plains.

Theft, Plains.

Wednesday, June 12

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Trespassing, Plains.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Thursday, June 13

Coroner requested, Noxon.

Motor vehicle crash at the Sheriff’s Office parking lot, T. Falls.

Coroner requested, Heron.

Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 200, Paradise.

Friday, June 14

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Noxon.

Protection order violation, H. Springs.

Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 and Beaver Cr., T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 382, Camas Prairie.

DUI arrest during a traffic stop, T. Creek.

Trespassing at the Symes Hotel, H. Springs.

Suspicious activity, H. Springs.

Saturday, June 15

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Intoxicated driver, vehicle found parked in the westbound lane of Hwy. 200 with no lights on, Noxon.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Disturbance, H. Springs.

Abandoned vehicle, Cornerstone Store, Hwy. 28, H. Springs.