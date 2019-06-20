Delmond Leroy Woody, Jr.

Our beloved "Bud" went to be home with his Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Bud had been battling cancer for the past year, but his faith in Jesus carried him through the trial! He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus with all his heart, and anyone who knew him or talked with him in his last years knew that!

Bud left us with many precious memories that we will hold forever dear. Heaven is a sweeter place Bud, because you are there! We have the sweet promise in God's holy word that we will see you again, and what a glorious day that will be!

Bud was born January 3, 1944, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Delmond Leroy Woody, Sr. and Betty Louise Tripplett. Bud had three sisters and one brother: Roberta Joanne, Betty Lou (deceased), Bonnie Jean (deceased) and brother Michael Allan Woody.

Bud married the love of his life Charlene Savedra of Littleton, Colorado, on September 11, 1982. Bud and Char spent a lifetime of love in these blessed years. Bud cherished his stepdaughter Cindy, who had two children; Devon and Braden. Bud leaves six great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly!

Bud served in the 82nd Airborne Infantry between 1963-1966. Bud loved his country and took great pride in serving, and was very patriotic.

Bud's greatest joy was his walk with his Lord Jesus! Bud was the founder of Open Door Baptist Church in Thompson Falls, Montana. Bud adopted his own personal quotes as he grew in his faith in Christ Jesus. "I'm not the man I used to be," and "My last breath on this earth, will be my first breath in heaven."

Bud's words of faith comfort us all, and remind us of our Lord's Word of Promise, "By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another."

A home going celebration of Bud's life will be held at Open Door Baptist Church on Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the church. In honor of Bud Woody, any donations are requested to be made to Open Door Baptist Church.

A military burial will be held at a later date, at the Veterans National Cemetery in Missoula, Montana. Please refer any questions to Pastor Jim Hantz, (406) 750-8379.