Robert "Dr. Bob" Leroy Kaiser went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 27, 2019. He passed gently at home with the love of his life, Diane Knerr, at his side. He was born April 23, 1952 in Ogden, Utah to John and Marion Kaiser.

He attended Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.

Before receiving his calling to become a chiropractor he had occupations as a chemist and a garbage man. He then attended Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a Sanders County chiropractor for 35 years. He loved every position he held. He always applied a zest for life to everything he embraced.

Rob "Dr. Bob" is survived by his children: Trisha Maples (Shannon); Travis Maples and grandchild Athan; Lauri Dawn Zinn and grandchildren Elaina, Chayla and James. He is also survived by his "bonus" children: Bruce Knerr (Gail), grandchildren David, Stormy Diane, Ray, Thecla, Johnny, Knute, Ryan, Ricky, Rita and Theresa; bonus daughter Susan Gregg (Dan), grandchildren Samantha and Cynthia Diane; bonus son Dale Knerr (Cari), grandchildren Amanda, Matthew, and great-grandchild Piper. He is also survived by many grands and great-grands by love, not birth!

He is also survived by his sisters Jean Kaiser of Ogden, Utah; Marie Eggleston (Neil) of San Diego, California; brothers Jim (Joan) Kaiser of Austin, Texas, and Dave (Kathy) Kaiser of Ogden, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother John, wife Helen, grandchildren John Gregg, Michael Gregg and Elijah Knerr, and nephew David Kaiser.

He is also survived by two best friends, Tom Rubino and Clayton Brovold.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Whitepine Cemetery on Highway 200, Whitepine at 1 p.m.

There will be a potluck celebration of life at his family home at 1 Huckleberry Lane, Trout Creek, Montana. Take Park Lane toward the Trout Creek Park, his home is on the corner of Huckleberry and Park across from the Trout Creek Rural Fire Department.