DECORATED WALLS - Gene and Sherrie Anderson browse artwork in the Main St. hall of Clark Fork Valley Hospital during the opening reception for the Art on the Walls event.

The Main St. hallway of the Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH) has been given a makeover for the quarterly Art on the Walls show that runs through Sept. 17. During the first quarter of the year, students from Plains schools have the opportunity to show off their original artwork. The second, third...