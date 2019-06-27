ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger

SPRUCING UP

 
June 27, 2019

Courtesy Photo

Students from Noxon public schools gathered together to give back to the communities of Noxon, Heron and Trout Creek recently. The students did various jobs at homes and businesses in the area to beatify and improve the community. They do highway clean up and town clean up in the mornings and in the afternoon they get to relax and play games at the local park.

The students worked in the Noxon town park (above), painting tables and flower planters. They also worked to get the flower planters cleaned out and ready for the new season's flowers. The elementary grades K-5 clean up around the school and grades 6-12 leave the campus to help out residents with yardwork and cleanup they might not be able to do themselves.  

 
