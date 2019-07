Justice Court Before Justice of the Court Doug Dryden June 27, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol Shane Morigeau, 22, operating with alcohol concentration of .02 BAC, 1st offense over 18, $335; careless driving, $125. Daniel Knudson, 42, operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $85. Elisa Turner, 32, day speeding, $70. Travis Dass, 33, day speeding, $70. Robe...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.