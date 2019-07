Sheriff's Log June 27, 2019



Ambulances: Noxon, 2; T. Falls, 7; Plains, 6; H. Springs, 3; Dixon QRU, 1. Sunday, June 16 Prowler, H. Springs. Motor vehicle crash reported at Sheriff’s Office. Motorist assist on Blue Slide Rd., T. Falls. Theft, Plains. Drugs/narcotics, Selow Cr. Rd., Dixon. Civil standby requested, T. Falls....





