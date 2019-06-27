David L. Jones, 77, passed away at his home, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Spokane, Washington, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and its complications.

David was born to Lloyd and Jean Jones on September 21, 1941, in Chillicothe Missouri, where he was raised in the rural farm community of Dawn, Missouri. David graduated from Southwest High School in Ludlow, Missouri, and attended Lamar Junior College in Lamar, Colorado. A Missouri farmer in his earlier years, David moved to Noxon, Montana, with his family in 1974, where he was a logger for remainder of his life.

David had a tremendous love for the outdoors where he enjoyed fishing, archery and hunting. David also was a skilled thrower of horseshoes as well as an excellent basketball player, playing in a recreation league well into his 40s.

David was beloved by all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Dylan Cornett, Kayla Rowland, Carmen Rowland, Amanda Staples, Chris Jones, Kelsey Jones, Blake Jones, Matthew Jones, Leeloo Staples and Link Staples. David is survived by his wife Hazel Jones, his sons Steve Jones and Kelly Jones, his daughters Tami Axelson and Theresa Axelson, his sister Lou Ann Marchisin and brother Ron Jones. David will be greatly missed by all.