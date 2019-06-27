Our Viewpoint

Plenty more than sales this weekend

Two days of yard saleing sounds a bit like heaven to us. Not just for the chance to find vintage Fiestaware or John Denver records, but for the social aspect. When you're out at the Sanders Sale-ing event, you inevitably run into people you haven't seen in ages.

The sales offer a great way to catch up with people, make new friends and see new parts of the county. While visitors are getting to know a little more about Sanders County this weekend, we'd like to remind them of some of the unique spots in Sanders County.

While going down Blue Slide Road, make a quick stop at Graves Creek falls. We're embarrassed to say that at least one of our employees has never been to the falls before, but she plans on making that pit stop during her saleing adventures this weekend.

If you're in the Cherry Creek Road area Saturday, stop by Project Ascent's cornhole festival. Even if you aren't playing, stop in for a burger or to cheer on the competitors.

In Plains, MTWest Dentist is offering their annual free dental day on Friday. This is a great service for the community.

In Noxon, grab a donut at the Noxon Mercantile and stroll through the Main Street General Store. Noxon has done a great job of sprucing up the town, and you can scope out the perfect spot to watch the fireworks at next week's Fourth of July celebration.

And if you're leaving Sanders County toward the east on Sunday, enjoy brunch at the Dixon Mercantile. It will be a unique opportunity to end your weekend.

Enjoy all that Sanders County has to offer this weekend, and be sure to call us if you find John Denver on vinyl.