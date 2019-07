STARS AND STRIPES – Donned in patriotic colors, Cindy Gray (left) and Linda Barnes work as a team to help form the Field of Flags along the greenway in Plains.

The greenway along Railroad Street in Plains took on a more patriotic look Tuesday morning when the VFW Post 3596 Auxiliary fashioned a blanket of red, white and blue with its "Field of Flags" to honor of Independence Day.

It took just over a dozen volunteers from the Auxiliary and VFW to put u...