FREE FOR THE DAY – Dr. Jaye Sedlack (left) and dental assistant Brandy VanElswyk work on Plains resident Jake Ryan during the Dentistry From The Heart event at MT West Dentist in Plains last Friday.

People tend to smile when they get something free, especially when they get a brighter smile because their dental visit was at no cost.

Seventy-six people from in and out of Sanders County took advantage of the MT West Dentist "Dentistry From The Heart" event in Plains on Friday. The event was a...