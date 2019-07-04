ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Hamilton 

A Missoula Marathon moment

Locals shine in Missoula Marathon

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 4, 2019

Courtesy Photo

FINISHING STRONG - Olivia Fitchett, 12, of Thompson Falls, passes several other runners as she nears the finish line of the half marathon at the Missoula Marathon Sunday. Having never run more than five miles before, Fitchett completed the 13 miles, 192.5 yards in 2:19:21.12. Olivia and her mother Julianne raised money for the local Youth Homes program by garnering support from local businesses and individuals in the weeks leading up to the race.

Her son Jacob said she could do it and it turned out he was right. Sarah Naegeli was totally capable of running a half marathon, even if it was on virtually only a moment's notice.

And 12-year-old Olivia Fitchett had never run farther than five miles before she too ran the full 13 miles, 192.5 y...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/05/2019 08:42