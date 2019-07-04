A Missoula Marathon moment

Locals shine in Missoula Marathon

FINISHING STRONG - Olivia Fitchett, 12, of Thompson Falls, passes several other runners as she nears the finish line of the half marathon at the Missoula Marathon Sunday. Having never run more than five miles before, Fitchett completed the 13 miles, 192.5 yards in 2:19:21.12. Olivia and her mother Julianne raised money for the local Youth Homes program by garnering support from local businesses and individuals in the weeks leading up to the race.

Her son Jacob said she could do it and it turned out he was right. Sarah Naegeli was totally capable of running a half marathon, even if it was on virtually only a moment's notice.

And 12-year-old Olivia Fitchett had never run farther than five miles before she too ran the full 13 miles, 192.5 y...