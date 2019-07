BIG SPLASH – Plains Piranha Hallie Corbin gives her all for the butterfly stroke during the 200-meter individual medley where she had to also do the freestyle, back and breaststroke at the Columbia Falls Swim Meet.

Nearly a dozen boys and girls from Plains traveled to Columbia Falls to compete in the annual swim meet last weekend and seven qualified in the meet's final championship round Sunday.

"They're getting better with their strokes and that helps them with their times and they're gliding through the...