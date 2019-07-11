Question of the Week

What do you do for fun in summer?

LONA COLLINS, Thompson Falls – “Gardening. I’m mostly home bound. I like everything. I have flowers this year. I’m right by the dog trail and do hike and enjoy the evening.”

LENA NICHOLSON, Thompson Falls – “I swim in the pool at our house and in the river. I play on the swing set and go to the beach.”

TRISTAN KELLY, Thompson Falls – “We go swimming and are going to the water park. We go camping and fishing and go for bass, sunfish and brook trout.”

SANDY FALLON, Thompson Falls – “We live on the Clark Fork river and have fun with our grandkids on the river. They fish; my husband and I don’t. We just have fun being with them.”

TYLER McGAUGHEY, Thompson Falls – “I play live music – just me and my guitar. I like a little bit of everything…different genres.”

NICHOLAS NEWBERRY, Pantego, North Carolina – “I swim in a pond where I fish for catfish. I live in North Carolina but I’m spending the summer here in Montana working for Myers Fencing and riding his quarter horses.”