A COMMUNITY LANDMARK, the Whitepine Grange was established in 1937. The building is used by the Sanders County Dog Training Club for training classes. The Grange will meet Tuesday, July 23, at 7 p.m. for a general membership and recruitment meeting.

To most of us, "The Grange" conjures up movie images of a modest rural building with wholesome country dances, moonshine in the parking lot and neighborhood meetings where farmers and ranchers battle out issues concerning their livelihoods.

The Grange was the place for potlucks, sewing bees, 4...