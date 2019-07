Woman treks through county on coast-to-coast journey

A WALK IN HER SHOES – Laurie Clauson has recently passed through Sanders County as she treks across America, a task she began in 2017. Mile 500 was earned in Hope, Idaho, on her way to Montana.

Some people celebrate America by shooting off fireworks. Others, like Laurie Clauson, rejoice by trekking across the nation.

"I started my walk across America in late September 2017," stated Clauson, who began her journey in front of the hospital where she was born in Vancouver, Washington. Sinc...