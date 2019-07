COMMUNITY SPACE - From left, Cabinet View Nature Area neighbors, a Montana Conservation Corps crew leader, Kaniksu Land Trust Executive Director Katie Egland Cox and board memebers Nate Hall and Katherine Maudrone visit the property on the Idaho border recently.

SANDPOINT – On June 21, members of Kaniksu Land Trust (KLT) staff and board along with area neighbors joined together to officially dedicated the Cabinet View Nature Area, a community access property on the Montana/Idaho border. This 76-acre property is owned by KLT and is open to the public fo...