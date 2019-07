Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden July 11, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol Brendan Moore, 24, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, 1st offense, $285. Paul Heidegger, 54, day speeding, $70. Ross Fratzke, 46, failure to keep vehicle under control on mountain highway, $85. Jennay Ovitt, 27, seatbelt violation, $20. Tracy McGann, 49, seatb...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.