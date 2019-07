BLUEBIRD NESTING BOXES are a common sight in the area. Bart Granlund of Hot Springs spends his spare time monitoring 70 nesting boxes in Camas Prairie. He reported that 28 boxes were destroyed with a shotgun this last spring.

One of the most recognizable birds in the area, due to its cerulean-blue color, is the mountain bluebird. While driving along roadways, one will observe fence posts supporting homes for these little beauties.

Active mountain blue birder Bart Granlund of Hot Springs has spent the last five years...