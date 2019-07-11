Fortunate for local businesses

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

July 11, 2019



As I watched our new drug store owners tussle with insurance companies (been there) as they took over this past week, it reminded me how tough it can be to run a small business, especially in a small town.

And as I watched, and heard reports, of their efforts to work through the difficulties, even to the point of offering home delivery, I was reminded how different it is when the business owners are part of the community, not just a corporate entity. We are fortunate that, as Doug Shear retires, we have another local taking the reins. I wish them well.

Pat Crowder,

Thompson Falls


 
