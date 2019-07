Local triathlon will provide plentiful scenery, competitive racing

RUNNERS, ROWERS AND BIKERS will have the chance to race alone, or join up with others, to compete in the 2019 Clark Fork Adventure Challenge to be held out of Plains Sept. 15. For more details, see attached story and/or visit the event's web page.

It's Sanders County's very own triathlon - a run, row and ride race through the splendor of our surrounding natural grandeur – and it is coming to Plains Sunday, Sept. 15.

The 2019 Clark Fork Adventure Challenge, as the name implies, is an intentionally challenging race featuring an eight mile...