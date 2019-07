NEW BUILDING – Plains Lions Vice President Marv Tanner attaches the roof to the club's new shed at the site of the Glenn Hadley Wading Pool in Plains while Lions member Ron Robinson holds the ladder. At the other end of the shed is Steve Spurr, the club president, working on the roof.

Members of the Plains Lions Club gathered at the Glenn Hadley Wading Pool last Thursday and Friday to erect a shed to store its lawn mower and other supplies on site.

All of the materials for the 4-foot by 8-foot wooden shed were donated, said Marv Tanner, the club's vice president and chief bui...