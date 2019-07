Crews extinguish two human-caused blazes in county

HARD TO REACH - The 1-acre Bass Pond Fire was difficult to fight in a remote area across the Clark Fork River along Highway 135, near St. Regis.

Firefighters from the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District quickly staffed a wildfire, called the Bass Pond Fire, Sunday evening.

Burning between the Clark Fork River and the railroad tracks across the river from mile marker 18 on Highway 135, crews used boats to gain access to the human-caused...