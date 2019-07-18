Robert Lowell Zimmerman, 74, of Thompson Falls, Montana, passed away on July 9, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Bob was born on January 30, 1945, in Townsend, Montana, to Lois and Charles Zimmerman. He was the second of four children, raised in Butte, and received his education at St John's and Boys' Central. Being a Butte boy, Bob loved pasties, pork chop sandwiches and especially his bus trips to the Columbia Gardens.

After high school graduation, Bob attended the University of Montana, and in 1967 received his BA in History-Political Science. Bob continued his education at the University of Montana School of Law and joined the Army Reserves after completing his freshman year.

While waiting to begin his basic training, Bob took a job with Western Airlines in Helena, and it was during this time that he met, and later married, Lynnette Aus of Cut Bank. In 1972 they celebrated the birth of their son, Rob, along with Bob's completion of Law School. Two years later they would welcome their daughter Libby. The family remained in their Billings home until Bob and Lynnette divorced.

Bob's career as a prosecuting attorney spanned 44 years, and in that capacity, he worked as the Assistant United States Attorney - District of Montana; Chief of Criminal Division, U. S. Attorney's Office; Special Assistant U. S. Attorney - District of Montana and Deputy Missoula County Attorney. In 1999, Bob was elected to serve as Sanders County Attorney. He retired from his service there in December of 2018.

It was in Thompson Falls that Bob met his wife Dianne. That meeting sparked a lasting and loving friendship. On July 24, 2004, Bob and Dianne married. They made their home in Thompson Falls.

Bob loved sports, especially if the event involved his family. He was an extremely proud Grandpa whether watching college soccer, high school track, gymnastics, football or little dribblers. Most recently he followed his nieces in their Spartan competitions. He cherished every moment. Bob was an avid Griz fan, he loved NASCAR, Tennis, Tiger and BBQ Pit Masters.

Though Bob was very private in his personal life, he was a thoughtful listener, readily offering help when asked. He was dedicated in his service to others, fair minded and compassionate in his practice of law.

He was a selfless, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a man of integrity who cherished his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ginny.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Zimmerman, Thompson Falls; son Rob (Erin) Zimmerman, Billings; daughters Libby Zimmerman, Thompson Falls; Anna Shelton, Coeur d' Alene; and Cora (Keith) Meredith, Kalispell; brother, Mike (Jan) Zimmerman, Grass Valley California; sister, Shelley A. Zimmerman, Billings, 9 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and five nieces.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in his memory. Bob's favorite charities were Wounded Warriors, St. Jude's and Shriners.

It was Bob's wish that no service be held in his memory, and his hope that everyday be a celebration, honoring the people you love.