Local riding club raises more money to donate

WATCHING THE ROLL - Former Thompson Falls High School golfer Dylan Beckman and rising Hawk senior Ethan Brown watch teammate Colton Stogdhill's putt on No. 8. These three and Libby standout Ryggs Johnson teamed up to win the low gross championhsip of the Cabinet Ridge Riders tournament at River's Bend Saturday.

When it comes to the Cabinet Ridge Riders, it is the thought that counts and, over the years, they have spread a lot of good will with their kind thoughts and benevolent actions.

Over the last 17 years, the Ridge Riders have been generous benefactors to local communities with over $155,000 donat...