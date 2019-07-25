Classics shimmer and shine in Trout Creek

POLISHING UP - Upon arriving, participants polished their bodies while having a candid yet colorful discussion about their journeys to Trout Creek. Many experienced unfortunate circumstances making them rewash their vehicles to get them back into show-quality condition. The red 1957 Ford Thunderbird won top honors in People's Choice and placed on top in Top Three categories. The car is owned by John and Karen Dinkins of Libby, Montana.

Trout Creek was graced by the presence of more than a couple dozen classic cars Saturday when Cool Summer Nights Car Show took on its 15th season showcasing some of the finest automotive selections in the area.

Just as the name implies, it was a cool Saturday morning with the temperature gauge at the 43-degree mark. Plains resident Gary McGraw transported his 1931 Ford Roadster Pickup 60 miles north on Highway 200 to Trout Creek. He claimed, "It was a little nippy coming up." He stated that the coldest temperature he has driven the Roadster in was a chilly 22 degrees.

Throughout the day, show-worthy vehicles made their way to the Lakeside Resort, where the show has been hosted since 2013. Live music was performed by local celebrities Dave and Deb Oliver adding musical and comedic entertainment for those socializing and viewing the shimmer and shine of some beautiful autos.

The early morning hours were buzzing with conversations about the participants' road trips to Trout Creek. One discussion highlighted the frustration of Libby, Montana's Karen Dinkins. She and her husband, John, passed a water truck in their red 1957 Thunderbird on their way to the show. Upon arriving at the Lakeside, they began to polish their T-Bird while sharing their story.

Karen commented that the water truck driver continued to spray as they passed, and even had the nerve to happily wave to them! She spoke these words with amazement, frustration and a smidge of light heartedness as other participants shared their challenges as well.

According to Jake Aumiller, co-owner of the Lakeside Resort, prizes were comprised of donations from various resort vendors for the Top Three and People's Choice, and a $25 gift certificate was awarded for the Best Paint Job.

Top prizes for 2019: Top Three went to the Dinkins' (1st place), Mike Decker (2nd place, 1964 Ford Fairlane 500) and Jim and Jackie Boyles (3rd place, 1970 Bronco); People's Choice went to the Dinkins'; and Best Paint Job honors went to Tom and Donna Smith for their 1954 Chevy Bel Air.