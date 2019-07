BAROQUE DUET – Violinists Carrie Krause and Adam LaMotte team up as a duo during the 16th Annual Montana Baroque Music Festival at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort. Krause, a Bozeman resident, is the only Montanan to play in the group. LaMotte of Portland, Oregon, is the festival's artistic director.

Baroque music is centuries old, but the following for the yearly Montana Baroque Festival at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort is nothing new either, as more than 460 people flocked in from Montana and across the country to hear the musicians play last week at the 16th Annual Montana Baroque Music Festi...