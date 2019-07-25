ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Performance scheduled

 
July 25, 2019



Butte’s Grandstreet Theatre is bringing the play Every Brilliant Thing to communities throughout Montana, including Thompson Falls, to engage residents in a conversation about suicide prevention.

This play delivers a unique angle on suicide prevention, as it utilizes humor and audience interaction as effective vehicles to deliver messages of connection, resilience, gratitude and hope.

The Thompson Falls performance is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre. The play is about an hour long and will be followed with a short discussion with the audience.

The tour is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, Montana Dakota Utilities, Town Pump and local businesses First Security Bank, The Sanders County Ledger and Blackfoot. Admission is free, but a donation jar will be set out, with money collected going to Western Montana Mental Health.

 
