Summer hits with a splash

FRIEND OR FOE – Lila Adams, 8, dunks elementary teacher Cory Kump in the famous dunk tank at the Summer Splash event in Thompson Falls last Saturday.

There was no lack of entertainment along Main Street in Thompson Falls Saturday afternoon. Rose Park was bustling with informational and vendor booths at Summer Splash, a summer celebration series.

A highlight for the youngsters, and adults alike, was the ever-fun dunk tank. Softball player Lila Adams, who has quite the arm for an 8-year-old, tossed the ball at the target with hopes of dunking elementary school teacher Cory Kump. Although she hit the target straight on, she just didn't have the oomph to dunk Kump. With a little assistance from Carole Jensen, a combined push of the button sent Kump to the drink.

Vendors mutually agreed that "traffic was slow but steady" and at a nice pace with "ebbs and flows." They expected service demands to pick up upon completion of the Chicken Jamboree. And they were correct.

Food choices at the venue could accommodate any palate. John and Sandi Torres supplied Mexican eats with chili verde and pork and pupusas (a chicken, chorizo and cheese specialty), Montana Eats had a hot dog stand with all the fixings, the HighLead Smokehouse provided tri-tip and ribs, Two Rivers Grille featured pulled pork and the Black Bear had espresso beverages available for event goers.

Cody Mosher of the HighLead noted that vendor participation was up for the event this year. Last year was the inaugural summer splash and the weather was warmer. Mosher also commented that moving the event to Rose Park helped attract passersby. "I think everybody had a great time and we're already making plans for next year," Mosher said.

Tourist traffic passing through town found a nice location at the park to grab a shady spot for a bite to eat and observe local entertainment. Residents of the area enjoyed time together socializing and supporting those who helped provide a venue to bring the community together.