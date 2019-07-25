Wild Coyote gears up for weekend fun

What do you get when you mix lawn mowers revving, ducks racing, and horseshoes flying? The Coyote Days at the Wild Coyote Saloon in Thompson Falls. The fun starts on Friday, July 26 and doesn’t slow down until Sunday. There will be live music from The Wayne Brothers, Dave and Deb Oliver, and The Good, Bad and Ugly band.

Friday night will kick off the Coyote Days with a 9 p.m. performance from The Wayne Brothers. Friday will also be the day for vendor set up. Saturdays is packed full of entertainment with the lawnmower races starting at 2 p.m. Dave and Deb Oliver will take the stage at 4 p.m. and the duck races will be at 5 p.m. this year. Right after the duck races there will be a horseshoe tournament and at 9 p.m. The Good, Bad and Ugly band will perform. Sunday’s festivities will include a breakfast, bloody mary bar and jam session.

The lawnmower races have been pretty popular in recent years, drawing large crowds. There is a man-made oval track set up across the street from the Wild Coyote where the racers push their lawn mowers to the limit, hoping to finish first. In last year’s races, a total of 15 racers were registered. There is a men’s division and a woman’s division and you can register at the track with a small fee that helps with operation and maintenance of the races.

Dry camping and RV sites will be available. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, there is a ten-dollar fee for the weekend. Event goers will be able to grab a bite to eat with daily food specials and breakfast.

The music will all be performed outside so it is encouraged that you bring your own seating. A bonfire will accompany the music performances.

The Wild Coyote Saloon is located at 731 Prospect Creek Road in Thompson Falls. If you have any questions or comments you can reach the Wild Coyote at (406) 827-7867.