Sanders County Ledger

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
July 25, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol

Kathryn Hensrude, 29, night speeding, $70.

Jamasson Lacer, 40, careless driving, $85; failure to carry proof of insurance, $275.

Brandon Larson, 36, daytime speeding, $55.

Derek Klatzkin, 23, daytime speeding, $120.

Franklin Herschler, 23, careless driving, $75; operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Jennifer Ward, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Dillon Fryxell, 27, daytime speeding, $70.

John Reid, 31, daytime speeding, $120.

Camas Rinehart, 17, daytime speeding, $20.

Hen Sayler, 73, careless driving, $85.

Susan Jones, 65, seatbelt violation, $20.

Tatyana Shepel, 53, daytime speeding, $70.

Gabriel Gamboa, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.

Michael Parshall, 37, speeding in restricted zone, $135.

Nathan Clearmont, 24, daytime speeding, $70.

Shea Ingram, 33, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Angus Jones, 22, speeding in restricted zone, $75.

William Lecoure, 64, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Kelsi Mcnall, 24, daytime speeding, $70.

William Opp, 66, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Louise Park, 43, daytime speeding, $70.

Ashlee Perry, 27, daytime speeding, $20.

Adam Tirado, 25, speeding in restricted zone, $135.

Randall Haynes, 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Jonathan Morris, 36, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

David Pyron, 50, daytime speeding, $70.

Susan Smith, 65, daytime speeding, $70.

Wendy Westbrook, 51, daytime speeding, $70.

Thomas Knapton, 31, daytime speeding, $20.

Phyllis Koons, 62, daytime speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Matt Brown, 39, operating with expired registration, $45.

Donald Stamm, 68, criminal trespass to property, $185.

Billy Short, 54, criminal trespass to property, $135.

Robert Torti, 49, no liability insurance, 3rd offense, $235.

William Perez, 38, failure of disorderly persons to disburse, $110, 2 days jail; criminal trespass to property, 5 days jail; criminal trespass to property, 5 days jail.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Matthew Ballard, 37, insufficient personal flotation devices, $45.

Ryan Frields, 42, failure to stop at invasive species management area check station, $85.

Montana Carrier Services

Ralph Morris, 36, operating without temporary special fuel permit, $85.

Donald Whitmarsh, 76, exceeding max gross weight allowed, $435.

 
