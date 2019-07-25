Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
July 25, 2019
Montana Highway Patrol
Kathryn Hensrude, 29, night speeding, $70.
Jamasson Lacer, 40, careless driving, $85; failure to carry proof of insurance, $275.
Brandon Larson, 36, daytime speeding, $55.
Derek Klatzkin, 23, daytime speeding, $120.
Franklin Herschler, 23, careless driving, $75; operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Jennifer Ward, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Dillon Fryxell, 27, daytime speeding, $70.
John Reid, 31, daytime speeding, $120.
Camas Rinehart, 17, daytime speeding, $20.
Hen Sayler, 73, careless driving, $85.
Susan Jones, 65, seatbelt violation, $20.
Tatyana Shepel, 53, daytime speeding, $70.
Gabriel Gamboa, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.
Michael Parshall, 37, speeding in restricted zone, $135.
Nathan Clearmont, 24, daytime speeding, $70.
Shea Ingram, 33, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Angus Jones, 22, speeding in restricted zone, $75.
William Lecoure, 64, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Kelsi Mcnall, 24, daytime speeding, $70.
William Opp, 66, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Louise Park, 43, daytime speeding, $70.
Ashlee Perry, 27, daytime speeding, $20.
Adam Tirado, 25, speeding in restricted zone, $135.
Randall Haynes, 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Jonathan Morris, 36, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
David Pyron, 50, daytime speeding, $70.
Susan Smith, 65, daytime speeding, $70.
Wendy Westbrook, 51, daytime speeding, $70.
Thomas Knapton, 31, daytime speeding, $20.
Phyllis Koons, 62, daytime speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Matt Brown, 39, operating with expired registration, $45.
Donald Stamm, 68, criminal trespass to property, $185.
Billy Short, 54, criminal trespass to property, $135.
Robert Torti, 49, no liability insurance, 3rd offense, $235.
William Perez, 38, failure of disorderly persons to disburse, $110, 2 days jail; criminal trespass to property, 5 days jail; criminal trespass to property, 5 days jail.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Matthew Ballard, 37, insufficient personal flotation devices, $45.
Ryan Frields, 42, failure to stop at invasive species management area check station, $85.
Montana Carrier Services
Ralph Morris, 36, operating without temporary special fuel permit, $85.
Donald Whitmarsh, 76, exceeding max gross weight allowed, $435.
Reader Comments
(0)