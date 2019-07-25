Bear Muscle Fitness bears down, shoots low lead Wednesday men

Bear Muscle Fitness bore down and shot the low team gross of 184, but Sparky’s Gutter Time shot the low team net of 140 and took over the lead in Tuesday Night men’s League action at River’s Bend last week.

Steve Fairbank, Steve Anderson, Cody Mosher and Rick Hagedorn played the Bend for Bear Muscle and Mike Thilmony, Sean Kelly, Doug Czerwinski and Hammerin’ Tom Holleran did the swinging for Sparky’s Gutter kings last Tuesday.

Ron Belger shot a straight-up 42 to nab low individual gross honors and Tom Kirkland posted the low individual net of 31.

Sparky’s leads the current standings with 65 points and the Internet Kitchen is second with 64.

In other Tuesday Night highlights, Scott Pardee was closest to the pin in 3 on No. 11 and hit the long drive on No. 18, Jens Jantzen dropped in the long putt on No. 12, Carter Meyer was closest to the pin on No. 14, Belger rolled in the long putt on No. 15, Scott Garr was closest to the pin off the tee on No. 17, and Fairbank blasted the long 55+ drive on No. 18.

Dave Garr (No. 12) and Jim Morkert (No. 17) made chip-in shots part of their Wednesday tour around the Bend.

The standings:

Sparky’s Gutter Time 65

Internet Kitchen 64

Bear Muscle Fitness 62

Shanks a Lot 61.5

Big Sky Pantry 59

Feed-N-Fuel 56.5

Lakeside Motel 55.5

Double H Dirt Works 54.5