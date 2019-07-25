Buck's big day of play leads Hill gang's way

There were 35 golfers playing with the Over the Hill gang at River’s Bend Monday morning, but no one had a bigger day of play than Buck Adams.

Adams was the star of the day in hole play for the Hill players, winning honors for the longest putts on Nos. 3, 6 and 7.

Ron Beaty needed the fewest number of strokes to capture low gross honors with a 41, while Scott Garr and Sharon Pound shot the low men’s and women’s nets with rounds of 31 each, respectively.

In other Hill highlights, Rick Kendall also enjoyed a great day, sending home the long putts on Nos. 2 and 4, Dave Petteys was closest to the pin in 2 on No. 1, Mike Normandin was closest to the pin off the tee on No. 5, the legendary Jesse Mack again smashed the long 70+ drive on No. 6, Dave Tallant put down the long putt on No. 9, Dave Garr hit the long men’s drive on No. 9, and Liz Morkert unleashed the long ladies’ drive on No. 9.

Morkert made chip-in shots on Nos. 4 and 7 part of her round, Ron Belger got one down on No. 2 and Barb Wooden and Charlie Hooten converted on No. 7.

Belger and Jens Jantzen were paid for making pars on No. 2.

Over the Hill golfers will again try to find their golfing thrills at River’s Bend next Monday morning, weather permitting of course.