Coaching corps set for fall season

The sports will remain the same, only some of the faces in charge of local high school programs will change.

Several coaching changes have been made at Sanders County schools ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.

In Thompson Falls, former boys Blue Hawk coach Chadd Laws has been hired to take over the Lady Hawk hoop program as head coach. In his first year coaching girls basketball in Thompson Falls, Laws will be assisted by Michael Benson, who has served as boys assistant coach for the past two years, and by the returning Sandra Kazmierczak.

Kazmierczak will remain in place as head coach of the Lady Hawk volleyball team but will have two new assistant coaches in Chrisi Robinson and Lisa Mickelson this fall.

Also this fall, Jared Koskela returns as the head coach for Blue Hawk football and his new assistant coaches are Bill McGuire (a new shop teacher at TFHS) and Ray Brown.

No other coaching moves have been announced for Thompson Falls at this point. Also the athletic director, Jake Mickelson will continue to coach the Hawk boys basketball team and Ian Taylor will return to coach Hawk wrestling.

In Noxon school officials have announced several coaching changes for the coming school year.

Although Bart Haflich will remain as Noxon's varsity football coach, he has stepped down as the boys basketball coach and will be replaced in that position by Ryan Weltz, who served as Noxon's girls coach last year.

Since Weltz relinquished his post as the Lady Devils coach, last year's assistant Cortney Vohs is being considered for that position but has not been officially hired as of yet, according to a Noxon administrator.

Haflich will again be assisted by Lucas McArthur in coaching Noxon football, and Teri Wilkinson and Toni Richter return as head and assistant coach for Lady Red Devil volleyball.

In Hot Springs, the fall sports coaches Jim Lawson (football) and Alisha Pablo (volleyball) remain in place, but Scott Fredrickson will be the new boys basketball coach as last year's coach Cameron Barber has reportedly taken a job in Billings.

Richard Jackson will return as the Hot Springs' girls hoop coach.

The status quo will remain in place at Plains, according to athletic director Mike Cole, as Eddie Fultz and George Sherwood return to guide Horsemen football, and Jesse Butcher and Todd Brouillette return to coach Trotter volleyball.

Tyrel Allen will again coach the Horsemen basketball team and Fultz will return as the head coach for the Trotters hoop squad.