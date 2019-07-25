Free hoop camp starts up Sunday

They say the best things in life are free and here is some proof.

A free basketball camp for local youngsters in grades 2 through 8 will be held at the Thompson Falls junior high gym next week.

Sponsored by the Thompson Falls Community Congregational Church, the hoop camp will kick off Sunday at 3 p.m., will run until about 5 that day, and then will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

An organizer for the event, local pastor Matt Schraeder said that Montana Grizzly player Bobby Moorehead, who helped lead the Griz to a second straight Big Sky title and NCAA tournament berth last winter, was on the schedule to attend the camp for Sunday’s opening ceremonies but was forced to cancel out due to another obligation.

Schraeder said several current Thompson Falls High School players, including his son Nathan and Lady Hawk Faith Frields, have agreed to help run the camp, which will feature drills and competitions.

Based on a soccer camp that was successfully conducted by the church last summer, Schraeder said the decision was made to also put on a basketball camp this summer. He said the soccer camp will be run concurrently, at the Previs Field practice field, during the same hours on Monday through Thursday this week as well.