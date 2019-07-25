Randy shoots best as Hagedorn team shines

With Randy Hagedorn leading the way with the low individual gross of 39, the Hagedorn Land Surveying team of Hagedorn, Paul Flemmer, Ryan Ostwald and Rick Hagedorn shot the low team gross of 173 to highlight play in the Wednesday Night Men’s League at River’s Bend last week.

Paced by Chuck Manry who shot the low individual net of 29, the Whitefish Credit Union team of Manry, Rusty Sharp, Rick Kendall and Wally Gibe captured low team net honors with a 137.

In spite of those teams’ efforts, First Security Bank still leads the second half standing with 52.5 points while the Hagedorn Landy Surveyors are second at 51.

In hole play, Ostwald was closest to the pin in 3 on No. 2, Shawn Morgan ran in the long putt on No. 3 and was closest to the pin off the tee on No. 8, Flemmer was closest to the pin on No. 5, Sharp shot down the long putt on No. 6, Chadd Laws ripped the long drive on No. 9 and Wally Gibe hit the long 55+ drive on No. 9.

Randy Hagedorn converted the only chip-in of the day on No. 5.

The standings:

First Security Bank 52.5

Hagedorn Surveying 51

Whitefish CU 48.5

Wild Coyote 38.5

Ron’s Running Dinos 38

Moore Oil 34

T-R-L 33

Ty’s 15.5