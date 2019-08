CUTTING CORNERS – Cory Franck (center, on orange mower) takes a tight turn during the lawn mower races at Wild Coyote Days last Saturday. Fifteen racers competed in the annual event.

The weather was perfect for three days of festivities that the Coyote Days at the Wild Coyote Saloon hosts annually. According to owner Karen Ferguson, there were around 700 people coming and going last Friday through Sunday who were entertained by the lawnmower races, duck races, horseshoe pit,...