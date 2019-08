NEW COAT – Sharon Murray (foreground) and Donna Hadley paint the Plains Golf Course clubhouse as part of the First Lutheran Church's "God's Work, Our Hands" program.

One Plains church showed that God isn't just for the Sunday pulpit. Members of the First Lutheran Church of Plains took part in the church's "God's Work, Our Hands" program to repaint the Plains Golf Course clubhouse.

Ten volunteers spent Thursday and Friday morning repainting the 2,000-square...