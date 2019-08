Linda Haywood and Kathy Harris ended the 2018-19 Thompson Falls Woman’s Club Pinochle marathon in first place with 36,710 points. Kathy Harris and Liz Morkert won for 1,500 Trump, and Wendy Kelley and Nancy Gressang had 1,000 Aces.

Other scores for the season included: Wendy Kelley & Rick Pisci...